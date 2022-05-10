Bahçeli Win “Friendly Derby”

By Richard Beale….

Bahçeli and Tatlisu Seracılar played a “friendly” warm up match in preparation for the upcoming BTM League 2 season.

Details: BAHÇELi SK 4 TATLISU SERACILAR SK 3

Sunday May 8—-Friendly Match——–Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

The scoreline suggests a closely fought match but Bahçeli ran out easy winners they were 4-0 after 50 minutes before Tatlisu staged a late rally to make the scoreline look more respectable.

Bahçeli are coached by Ex Esentepe favourite KAĞAN GÖRNEÇLİ and looked to have assembled a fairly large and decent squad.

….Tatlisu, on the other hand, have a small and largely young and inexperienced team under the guidance of player -Coach MURAT ELCİL, Tatlisu has not played competitive football for a number of seasons so it’s great to see them back in League football. They may not set the world on fire in the coming season but it’s wonderful to see the Tatlisu Rauf Raif Denktaş Stadium playing hosts to competitive football.

The BTM League 2 season gets underway at the end of May and finishes before the big heat arrives at the end of June.

SCORERS :BAHCELI : MERT AKMAN (12), SAMET SÖYTURK (46, 50), DOĞUKAN (48)

TATLISU: HAKAN ÖZDEMİR 62 pen, 71, 85