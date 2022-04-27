New TRNC Coalition Government

Prime Minister and leader of the National Unity Party (UBP) Faiz Sucuoğlu presented to President Ersin Tatar the Council of Ministers representing UBP, DP and YDP. The list was approved by the President. Only the Minister of Finance has changed in the cabinet.

The new cabinet is as follows:

Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoğlu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu, Minister of Public Works and Transport Erhan Arıklı, Minister of Economy and Energy Kutlu Evren, Minister of Finance Olgun Amcaoğlu, Minister of Interior Ünal Üstel, Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, Minister of National Education and Culture Nazım Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources Dursun Oğuz, Minister of Health Ali Pilli, Minister of Labour and Social Security Hasan Taçoy.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office