Sumarts 20th April Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford …..

Hello readers,

We had a fun packed house at Seabreeze Restaurant in Kucuck Erenkoy with Sumarts Karaoke on Wednesday 20th April 2022

There was really some great singing in both Turkish and English and even some dancing from those who just wanted to bop to their favourite music. To cap it all, we had yummy fish and chips, and to see those friendly faces with lots of smiles was great and it made for a great atmosphere!

Martin and I celebrated our 10th wedding anniversary on this night and we would like to say thank you to Claire and Mehmet, their families, and Seabreeze for the lovely card and pressie. It’s always a pleasure to be at Seabreeze and thank you all for making us so welcome and hosting us.

Karaoke is held every Wednesday with wonderful fish and chips so book early with us or Claire to avoid disappointment

See you next week

Susie Q Xxxx