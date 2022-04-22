BRS News: Removal of Covid Testing Requirements and Travel Form

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members on 19th April 2022.

REMOVAL OF COVID TESTING REQUIREMENTS – GREEN LINE CROSSINGS

Covid-19 restrictions at the Green Line crossing points have now been removed, the B.icommunal Technical Health Committee announced on Monday 18th April 2022..

This means that proof of vaccination and test status will no longer be required by either side.

The announcement was published by the UN Secretary-General’s good offices mission in Cyprus.

“The committee] considers that in view of the epidemiological situation on the island, it is justified to remove all Covid-19 related measures at the crossing points,” it stated.

It warned, however, that the measures could change again in a future assessment.

The lifting of the Covid-19 status checks at the crossings is likely to boost traffic between the two sides, particularly ahead of the summer season.

TRNC TRAVEL FORM

With immediate effect the requirement to complete a ‘Travel Form’ using the Guvende Kal app or website, has been removed.

This includes entry via Ercan OR via the Republic of Cyprus.

The travel sections of the website have now been amended.

