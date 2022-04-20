Gülnur Sadıkoğlu’s meaningful donation to ARUCAD

OGS Cargo Director Gülnur Sadıkoğlu donated a selection of 80 books from her personal library to the Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design, (ARUCAD). The books, in Turkish and English are mainly popular literary novels of world famous authors.

Ms Sadıkoğlu said: “I have read and cherished these books for years. For a long time now I have been planning to make a contribution to education by sharing them with universities and high schools. I am very happy to finally fulfil this project of mine”. She also expressed how important it was for her to make this donation.

ARUCAD Rector, Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi thanking Ms Sadıkoğlu for this meaningful donation said: “Besides multiplying the number of books in the ARUCAD library it is also of great importance that our students have access to contemporary literary works. I hope Ms Sadıkoğlu’s action will set an example and become a widespread trend”.

After making the necessary arrangements the books will be placed on the ARUCAD library shelves.

Source (Turkish): Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design, (ARUCAD