Girne Municipality have organised a Children’s Party

Celebrations to mark the 23rd of April, National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, will be held at Sevim Ebeoğlu Peace Park on Friday 22nd April 2022, starting at 14:00 pm.

Girne Municipality have invited all children to come and enjoy a fun day with music, dancing, games, and surprise presents.

While wishing the children to have a good time Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü, said the municipality would continue to organise educational and entertaining activities for the children in the future.

The importance of these sort of activities was to encourage children to be inquisitive, analytical, highly self confident, open minded, conscious of their individual differences, peace loving and tolerant persons. He then offered his congratulations to all children on the occasion of 23rd April, National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality