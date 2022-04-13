ARUCAD’s ‘Mr Rabbit’s Doll’ winner at International Art Film Festival

‘Mr. Rabbit’s Doll’ film is by Iranian director Arvin Medghalchi, lecturer at the Visual Communication and Design Department, of Arkin Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD), and was recorded at the University studios and has won the grand prize at the 2nd Berlin International Art Film Festival.

This short animated film, already successful in international film festivals has now also won at the Berlin International Art Film Festival, which has been running for 2 years to promote independent cinema and discover producers and their films.

Mr. Rabbit’s Doll is based on a story by the world famous Iranian author Sadık Hidayet. It consists of over 10,000 photo frames using figures made of latex and clay. It is a 12-minute-long animated short film, shot with the ‘Stop Motion’ technique, in which 3-dimensional objects are shown as if they are moving by arranging photographic frames chronologically one after the other. It deals with the themes of loneliness and lack of self-confidence through individual relationships.

Iranian director and illustrator Arvin Medghalci, has more than 15 years of experience in independent animation films and is famous for his stop-motion animations which have been screened and received awards at international film festivals. In 2017, at the Asian Peace Film Festival , he won the Best Animation Award for his movie ‘In Mediterranean Arms’. Other examples of his creations that have received awards are ‘Kithchen Dreams’ and ‘Coronus’.

Source (Turkish): Arkin Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD),