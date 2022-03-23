The Ukraine war and the words of peace by John Lennon

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

I do not remember how many times I have mentioned “Imagine” by John Lennon in this particular column. Of course many times I wrote about it. Indeed it’s a repetition again and again, but it’s not my fault. Again and again, we find ourselves in such a situation where in my opinion, there is no other way out but to listen more carefully to the words of John Lennon.

It’s almost a month now, and the war between Russia and Ukraine is going on and it’s far from over. As the situation appears right now, most probably it will last longer than expected. Honestly speaking it’s going to last longer than Russia had originally planned for.

The ultimate winner of this particular war does not carry any value to me. I am not concerned about that at all, but what is happening out there indeed hurts me. The reason for all this is the spilling of human blood on Ukraine soil. That’s what I am concerned about.

Everyone is indeed concerned about the civilians who are losing their lives in this conflict, but I am equally sure that the people in uniforms of both countries, must also be taken into account. The soldiers losing their lives in Ukraine, both Russians and Ukrainians, too are human beings, who have families. Human life is a human life and is very valuable for this world, uniform does not matter at all to me.

I am sure John Lennon had all this in his mind while penning down “Imagine”. It is not too difficult to read his mind when he wrote

“Imagine there’s no countries, it isn’t hard to do, Nothing to kill or die for”

But for sure John did know that all that he was saying is difficult for other humans to digest, so for all those people he said.

“you may say I am a dreamer

But I am not the only one

I hope someday you’ll join us

And the world will be as one”.

Unfortunately, as it appears, with the passage of time, the superpowers of the world are not letting people realise the importance of peaceful living. They are more concerned about achieving their own goals at the expense of the lives of innocent people. For years the same game is being played in different parts of the world. None of the superpowers has succeeded in getting total control of the whole world, but millions and millions of precious human lives have been lost.

So what have these superpowers gained up to now? That’s the question that we all must ask.

Returning back to the ongoing Ukraine war, I would like to say that right now the world needs peace.

Once again I would remember “All we are saying is Give Peace A Chance”, again by John Lennon.