Girne Municipality book promotion about 1950’s US Foreign Policy

Girne Municipality Art Gallery is hosting another book launch on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 to be held between 17:00 and 19:00.

In the book “Cyprus Deadlock In US Foreign Policy” written by author İlksoy Aslim, who made the following statements about the background to the book:

“The United States did not develop a policy about the island until the Cyprus problem became an international issue in the mid-1950s when it was brought to the attention of the United Nations by Greece.

The United States had foreseen that the issue would be resolved between London and Athens but when Turkey became involved in this process, the USA expected that the problem would be resolved with the joint initiatives of the three NATO member countries.

For the USA, Cyprus was a strategically important place in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics had to be kept away. Therefore, the island had to be under the control of Western powers. There was no problem for Washington as long as Cyprus remained part of the United Kingdom. If the island was to be independent in accordance with UN’s “Self-Determination” principle, it would have to be under the control of the allied powers”.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü expressed his satisfaction with the book promotion programme and pointed out that creative authors were an important part of society. Stating that Girne Art Gallery hosts many book promotions, Güngördü invited the public to visit this latest book promotional event.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality