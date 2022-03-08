Tatar: “Turkish Cypriots are equal co-owners of the island”

TRNC President Ersin Tatar said it is an undeniable fact that Turkish Cypriots are inherent equal co-owners of the island of Cyprus with the same equal rights as the Greek Cypriots.

Issuing a written statement President Ersin Tatar praised the efforts of the Council of Turkish Cypriot Associations UK which held a protest action on Thursday night in the UK to protest against discrimination.

In his statement, President Tatar noted, “I wish to express my deepest appreciation and commend the Council of Turkish Cypriot Associations (UK), together with all associations and people, for their endeavour to stand against the level of discrimination that had been imposed on us by Waltham Forest Council London.

It should be known that Turkish Cypriots are inherent equal co-owners of the island of Cyprus with the same equal rights as the Greek Cypriots. Denying our flag or our identity and culture only serves to violate our human rights and sows the seeds of animosity between the two sides in Cyprus rather than celebrating their diversity and coexistence as equals.

It is regrettable that a ban can be imposed on our flag which was hoisted on November 15 2021 with the permission of the council only to be taken down prematurely.

I hope that this mistake will be rectified and that your just voices are heard by the relevant parties.

I extend my warmest greetings to the protestors and send my gratitude for your determined stance in seeking an end to this level of discrimination”.

The Council of Turkish Cypriot Associations UK announced that British Turkish Cypriots also held a second protest against City Council Leader Grace Williams in front of the Waltham Forest Municipality building.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office