Ukraine needs help and Awaits Your Helping Hand

By Chris Elliott…..

When we look at the appalling level of violence and destruction by the Russian nation on the Ukrainian nation and under the pretext of ensuring Ukraine was not a threat to the future security of the Russian nation and requests to the United Nation that membership would not be given was met with empty words. Had the UN rejected the Russian demands and said they would consider a membership application in the future, the result would have been the same, the Russian Invasion but at least the UN could hold their heads high and say we stood up for the right of self-determination of any nation.

We now see horrendous and barbaric attacks on the Ukrainian people causing lots of bloodshed and if you want to help these desperate people, please make a contribution to this fundraising project

“Helping Hand to Ukraine

“You can support the campaign we started with the slogan “Helping Hand to Ukraine” in order to meet the urgent needs of the victims of war in Ukraine with your in-kind and cash donations.

The donations to be collected within the framework of the campaign will be delivered to the Ukrainian Red Cross through the Turkish Red Crescent.

Donate via SMS “4142”

To participate in the campaign via SMS, you can donate 50 TL at once by typing BAGIS from KKTCELL and Telsim GSM operators and sending an SMS to “4142”.

Donation by EFT/Money Transfer

For cash donations, EFT/Money Transfer can be made to the Turkish Lira, Dollar, Euro and Sterling account numbers of the Northern Cyprus Turkish Red Crescent.

Turkish Lira Account

Bank: Türkiye İş Bankası

IBAN: TR66 0006 4000 0016 8180 7312 26

Dollar Account

Bank: Türkiye İş Bankası

IBAN: TR10 0006 4000 0026 8180 1649 73

Euro Account

Bank: Türkiye İş Bankası

IBAN: TR75 0006 4000 0026 8180 1043 42

Sterling Account

Bank: Türkiye İş Bankası

IBAN: TR79 0006 4000 0026 8180 4479 41

Medicine Donation

There are serious problems in accessing medicines and medical supplies in Ukraine. Those who want to support the campaign with drug donations can donate by purchasing any of the drugs on the need list sent to pharmacies.”

Source (Turkish) and for more information on this project, please go to Kuzey Kıbrıs Türk Kızılayı