Girne Municipality is expanding special needs support

Girne Municipality does not slow down its services for individuals with special needs living in the city. According to the information given by the Municipality of Girne members living within the borders of the municipality and registered to the Disabled Unit affiliated to the Social Affairs Branch of the municipality are taken from their homes by the Disabled Service Vehicle, and transported to health institutions and organisations, public institutions and vaccination centers free of charge, in case of need.

It was stated that this disabled transportation services could be used by calling 0533 870 99 92

Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch Supervisor Misli Kadıoğlu said that since June 2020, citizens living in the city with a disability of 40% or more have been made members of the unit and started to be registered. Kadıoğlu emphasised that within the scope of the program, individuals with special needs are provided with access to hospitals, vaccinations, public institutions, and organizations with the disabled service vehicle. Kadıoğlu stated that they provide support for routine controls, medical support and disabled parking cards that they can use in the city and that individuals with special needs can benefit from the Social Life Center courses free of charge.

Mayor of Girne, Nidai Güngördü, stated that Girne Municipality’s work for individuals with special needs are carried out in a more institutional structure and that they are always working to find solutions to their troubles and problems and to use the opportunities at their disposal in order to make their lives easier. Güngördü noted that they continue their people-oriented services and that they are always there for the elderly and individuals with special needs, who have transportation difficulties, with the disabled service vehicle added to the municipal vehicle fleet.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality