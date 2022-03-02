Tatar: Ukraine has shown that Turkey is our only guarantee”

TRNC President Ersin Tatar issued a written statement about the Russia-Ukraine war. In the message Tatar stated that he, as the President of a people who lived through the deaths, sufferings, and migrations brought by the war, is watching the ongoing war in Ukraine with great concern and sadness. He noted that the events in Ukraine have shown that the guarantee of Turkey and the presence of Turkish soldiers in Cyprus are the only assurance and guarantee.



Tatar said, “My hope is that the problems between Russia and Ukraine will be resolved through dialogue, not war and weapons. I wish wars to end and peace and tranquility to prevail all over the World”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office