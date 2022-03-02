President Tatar receives Sharma and Lillie   

President Ersin Tatar received the British High Commissioner Stephen Lillie and UK’s Cyprus Resolution Process Coordinator Ambassador Ajay Sharma.

According to the statement made by the TRNC Presidency, during the meeting, views were exchanged in relation to the latest developments in the Ukraine-Russia war and President Tatar expressed his wish for the war to be ended immediately.

Expressing his wish for the establishment of peace by operating the dialogue mechanism, President Tatar said that human tragedies caused by war must end.

Stressing that formal negotiations could be started once the sovereign equality and equal international status, which is an inherent right of the Turkish Cypriots, was reaffirmed, Tatar reiterated the Turkish Cypriot position for reaching a settlement on the basis of the solution model based on the cooperation of two sovereign equal states.

Stating that the Greek Cypriot side was unjustly made a member of the EU after the 2004 Annan Plan referendum, President Tatar criticised unjust isolations imposed against the Turkish Cypriot people.

President Tatar underlined the need for the isolation on Turkish Cypriots to be ended and emphasised that Turkish Cypriot side expects the UK to be more flexible following the Brexit.

President Tatar also underlined his belief that post-Brexit Britain can implement more flexible policies in its relations with Turkish Cypriots on issues such as the direct trade and ending of isolations.

The meeting was also attended by Special Representative M. Ergün Olgun and members of the negotiating team.



Source: TRNC Public Information Office

