Susie’s Quiz results for 24th February at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe is the place to be on a Thursday night and we had a packed house for Susie’s Quiz on the 24th February 2022.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, The Letter Round which this week was the 1960s, A Table Top, A Music Round, Bump and Nominate.

The results were:

1 st Tyke That

2 nd Dunne and Dusted

3 rd Girls Aloud

4 th The Socialites

5 th JOINT the Foundations and the Shebells

The famous Susie Lemon went to The Fork Handles.

Thank you all as always, for joining us, and thank you to Clarisse for her continual help. Thank you also to Aliyah for some brilliant photos and a big thank you to Ali Raza and his team at the Diiva Restaurant for hosting us.

We have another full night booked for next week with only a couple of tables left so do please book early.

Keep Quizzing and Keep Safe

SUSIE Q Xxxx