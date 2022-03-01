Sumarts 23rd February Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford …..

Hello readers,

We had a fantastic night for Sumarts Karaoke at Seabreeze Restaurant, Kucuk Erenkoy on Wednesday 23rd February 2022.

What a night, there were some great singers and some great dancing with some great fish and chips, which as always were so YUMMY.

Happy birthday to Mairead Sweeny Malone, we know you had a good night and thank you so very much for a piece of yummy birthday cake.

Thank you to Claire & Mehmet for hosting us and we hope to see all our Karaoke singers next week so please book early.

SUSIE Q xxxx