Girne Municipality Photo Contest deadline is 1 March 2022

The deadline for participation in the first photography contest, which will be held in Girne for the first time this year, in addition to various cultural and artistic events, is Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The aim of the photography competition, which will be held for the first time this year by the Municipality of Girne, is to keep the records of Girne and the settlements of Girne from the perspective of photographers, to carry them to the future with photographs, and to add value to the art environment by supporting the Turkish Cypriot photography art and exhibiting the works of Turkish Cypriot photographers together. .

In the competition, which will be held within the Municipality of Girne, it is expected that elements such as natural beauty, cultural values, historical and touristic places, urban texture and life in Girne and the settlements of Girne Municipality will be photographed through the eyes of the photographer. The competition will be held in one category, Digital-(Digital). Colour or Black and White, all photos will be evaluated together (in one category).

All photos must be taken within the boundaries of Girne Municipality. Girne Center and settlements affiliated to the Municipality (Beylerbeyi, (Bellapais) Ozanköy, Karmi, Doğanköy, Karaoğlanoğlu, Zeytinlik) are within the scope of the competition area.

1st PRIZE 5.000 TL

2nd PRIZE 3.000 TL

The last date of participation in the competition which was set as March 01, 2022, The 3rd PRIZE has been announced as 2.000 TL

For participation conditions and information, contact www.girnebelediyesi.com or Tel: (0392) 650 01 00

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality