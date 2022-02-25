President Tatar: We wish this Ukraine crisis to end

The Higher Coordination Board, under the head of President Ersin Tatar, evaluated the Ukraine-Russia war. Making a statement following the meeting, Tatar stated that they wish this crisis to come to an end.

President Tatar stated that they evaluated the latest developments in the region and the Ukraine-Russia war at the meeting held at the Presidency.

Stating that the world’s agenda is the war between Ukraine and Russia that started yesterday morning 24th February, Tatar said that they also evaluated the possible effects of the war to the TRNC and the whole island, and he wished this crisis to come to an end.

Emphasizing that innocent civilians suffered the most in war, President Tatar said that the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia once again showed that concepts such as peace, tranquility, and security are very important.

Drawing attention to the sovereignty rights of the Turkish Cypriots stemming from the 1960 treaties, President Tatar reminded that Turkey is one of the 3 guarantors of the partnership republic formed in 1960, and under the guarantor of Turkey, they defend the rights and interests of the TRNC and struggle for the Turkish Cypriot people to live in stability and security.

Pointing out the importance of a cooperative, fair, permanent, and sustainable agreement between two sovereign equal states, President Tatar drew attention to Russia’s attack on Ukraine and stated that Russia carried out an attack on Ukraine in front of NATO, the EU, and the USA. He noted that the USA, NATO, and the EU could not actually say “stop” to Russia, except for the sanctions.

President Tatar underlined that it has seen once again with the war between Russia and Ukraine that it is very valuable for us to live in peace and a secure atmosphere that has been established in Cyprus since the 1974 Peace Operation, which Turkey carried out using its guarantor rights.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office