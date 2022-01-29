BRS News: Revised COVID entry rules to the TRNC

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members on 28th January 2022.

NORTHERN CYPRUS REVISED ENTRY REQUIREMENTS FOR COVID-19

According to the Contagious Diseases, High Committee’s decisions on January 19, country colour codes have now been removed.

People arriving in the TRNC will now be evaluated based on whether or not they have been vaccinated, rather than the colour codes of the countries associated with Covid-19. Based on Covid-19 risk, no country will be classified as “dark red,” “red,” “orange,” or “green.”

Regardless of the country, they come from, vaccinated passengers will submit a negative PCR test performed 72 hours before; unvaccinated people will remain in quarantine for 5 days and will have a PCR test on the 5th day.

According to the decision of the Bi-communal Committee on Health and the decision of the Communicable Diseases High Committee started to be applied at the land border gates at 09:00 am yesterday 27th January, PCR/antigen test will continue to be requested from vaccinated people once a week, but if the booster doses of vaccinated people have expired, they will be considered unvaccinated.

A negative PCR performed within the last 72 hours, or an antigen test performed within the last 48 will be requested from the unvaccinated people.

On the other hand, as of 24th January 2022, weekly PCR / antigen tests will be requested from children between the ages of 5-11 at the land border gates, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not.

GENERAL RULES

VACCINATED/HAVE HAD THE DISEASE

Pre-departure negative PCR result from the last 72 hours

Quarantine-free entry

UNVACCINATED

Pre-departure negative PCR result from the last 72 hours

Mandatory Quarantine for 5 days

Covid-19 test to be performed at the end of Day five.

VACCINATED PEOPLE

Who have completed the vaccination programme. From 14 days after the 2nd dose of the vaccines specified below and the 1st dose of COVID- 19 Vaccine Janssen / Johnson and Johnson.

SINOVAC: 2 DOSES

BIONTECH: 2 DOSES

SINOPHARM: 2 DOSES

COMIRNATY (Pfizer/Biontech): 2 DOSES

VAXZEVRIA (Astrazeneca/Oxford): 2 DOSES

COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen / Johnson and Johnson: 1 DOSE

SPUTNIK V: 2 DOSES

MODERNA: 2 DOSES

NOVAVAX: 2 DOSES

COVISHIELD (Astrazeneca/Oxford): 2 DOSES

COVAXIN: 2 DOSES

CANSINOBIO: 2 DOSES

TRNC ENTRY FORM

Everyone entering the TRNC by air-sea routes and from outside the island by using the land border gates must create a Digital Travel Document within the last 72 hours before travel from the Guvende Kal (Stay Safe) application or the TRNC entry form section of the guvendekalkktc.com website.

To create a digital travel document

Those with a smart device must download the Guvende Kal (Stay Safe) application from Apple Store or Android Market to their smart devices and create a Digital Travel Document from the “TRNC Entry Form” step of the

Those without a smart device must fill in the Digital Travel Document from the guvendekalkktc.com address. They must keep the completed form with them digitally or as a printout.

People who have to enter quarantine according to the country entry rules must create a Digital Travel Document from the “Wristband Transactions” step of the Güvende Kal (Stay Safe) application. This does not apply to people under the age of 12.

People who do not need to enter quarantine are required to create a Digital Travel Document from the “TRNC Entry Form” step of the Güvende Kal (Stay Safe) application”. People aged between 6 and 12 are also required to create a Digital Travel Document from this section.

People who will enter quarantine will go to their stipulated address of residence, with their own vehicles either alone or accompanied by a driver. People who do not comply with the quarantine rules at their address of residence will be sent to central quarantine and will pay the quarantine fees themselves. Wristbands are not fitted to people under 12 years of age for the purpose of quarantine.

When creating their Digital Travel Document, people who will enter the country are required to save their vaccination documents and pre-departure negative PCR test results obtained within the last 72 hours by using the cameras of their devices to scan the QR code on the vaccination documents and PCR test results with the QR reader in the application.

It will not be possible for passengers who do not fill in the “TRNC Entry Form” from the Güvende Kal (Stay Safe) application or the www.guvendekalkktc.com website and do not create a Digital Travel Document QR code to enter the TRNC.1

Editor’s Note: BRS have an excellent members’ Facebook page which gives information and allows members to ask questions however Facebook is excellent for sharing of information but it is no more than a stream of information and BRS found many questions were being asked time and time again so the BRS team developed BRITBOT on their website where members could retrieve information published on many past subjects.

Readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society or registration as a member which can be started online please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com or https://brstrnc.com/regform.asp

Click here to hear news and reviews from Northern Cyprus