Covid-19 vaccine schedules and vaccine hours update

The Ministry of Health has announced the changes it has made to the COVID-19 vaccination schedules and vaccination hours.

According to the information given by the Ministry of Health, the age limit for the 5th dose of vaccine has been reduced from 65 to 50 years old. As of January 31, people over the age of 50 who have had their 4th dose and 3 months have passed, will be able to get their 5th dose.

Persons aged between 12-18 years can have their third dose 3 to 5 months after they have had their second doses. Those with immune disorders and chronic diseases will be able to have their third dose three months after their second dose has been carried out. Those without any chronic illnesses will be able to have their third dose five months after their second dose.

The vaccination of children aged between 10 and 11 has been broadened to include those between the ages of 8 to 11. Vaccination for these age groups will continue at the Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu, Girne Akçiçek, Cengiz Topel and Gazimağusa State Hospitals five days a week.

As of January 31, the Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu state hospital will be available to conduct vaccines between 8.00 am and 2.00 pm just like the other three state hospitals.

The Lefkoşa Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital and the Gazimağusa State Hospital which carried out vaccinations on Saturday for those who are 18 years old and over will continue to provide services between 8.00 am and 2.00 pm.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office