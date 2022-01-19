Ayça Havva Güven receives ATA Award

Readers Mail….

From The Anglo Turkish Association (ATA)….

Kuzey Kıbrıs Türk – İngiliz Derneği, The Anglo Turkish Association North Cyprus (ATA) presented Ayça Havva Güven of Mete Güven Co Koll.Şti with an ATA Certificate of Appreciation for the help and assistance she has given to the association over the last few years.

Ayça has helped the association Treasurer’s maintain that the accounts of the association are fully legal and compliant with all TRNC Government requirements without ever seeking payment or reward for her services. The ATA is greatly appreciated of this and cannot thank Ayça enough for her help.

Ayça is seen here being presented with her ATA Certificate of Appreciation and a gift by ATA Chairman Philip Lloyd.

