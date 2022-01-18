 Erbil Arkin’s team restored a Historic Police Motorcycle

Erbil Arkın, Founder of Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) and Chairman of the Board of Arkın Group, has restored a second motorcycle with the AF 838 plate, which was used between 1960 and 1973 by police guards of Dr. Fazıl Küçük, the leader of the Turkish Cypriot freedom struggle. The first motorcycle with AF 837 plate was restored in 2019 by Dr. Arkın, who exhibited it in the Fazıl Küçük Museum.

The second motorcycle with the AF 838 plate was exhibited for the first time at the commemoration ceremony held in Anıttepe on January 15, on the 38th anniversary of Fazıl Küçük’s death. President Ersin Tatar, Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoğlu, 2nd President Mehmet Ali Talat, Turkey’s Ambassador to Nicosia Ali M. Başçeri, KTBK Commander Major General Sezai Öztürk, GKK Commander Major General Zorlu Topaloğlu, CTP Chairman Tufan Erhürman, some ministers, deputies, military personnel, representatives of associations, institutions, organizations and schools, students and members of the Küçük family attended.

Speaking during the ceremony, Dr. Fazıl Küçük’s son Mehmet Küçük thanked Erbil Arkın and presented a plaque. Dr. Erbil Arkın, who started his speech by stating that this contribution, made to keep the memory of Fazıl Küçük alive, is an honor for him. He also said, “I would like to thank Cavit Öztürk, Tayfun Erdal, Münür Şonya and Emre Cellek who contributed to the realization of this restoration.” Stating that people asked why the colour of the motorcycle was blue, Erbil Arkın said, “This colour was the colour of the motorcycle used by the police at that time. We present it this way because we want to make a restoration that is wholly authentic.”

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)