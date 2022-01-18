TRNC Presidency: Hydrocarbon cooperation proposal is on the table

In the statement issued by the TRNC Presidency Press and Public Relations Office, it was stated that the hydrocarbon cooperation proposal we made to the Greek Cypriot side in 2019 is on the table and we also fully support the proposal of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to convene a comprehensive Eastern Mediterranean Conference in 2020.

It was also stated “The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus resolutely maintains its stance on protecting its legitimate rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. The Turkish Cypriot side has equal and legitimate rights at least as much as the Greek Cypriot side in the exploration, extraction and operation of the natural resources around the island”.

The statement continued:

“As it is known, TRNC signed the “Continental Shelf Delimitation Agreement” with the Republic of Turkey on September 21, 2011, after the Greek Cypriot side did not stop its unilateral activities, and immediately after that, it gave exploration and extraction licenses to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) in the blocks it determined around the island.

TPAO has carried out thousands of nautical miles of seismic research and three drilling in these blocks on behalf of our country. Our hope is that TPAO will achieve positive results in these studies for us as soon as possible.

As long as the Greek Cypriot side continues its unilateral activities, the TRNC will resolutely continue its hydrocarbon activities in accordance with its sovereign equality and equal status.

As a matter of fact, it has been learned from the press news that the Greek Cypriot side attempted to violate the continental shelf of the Republic of Turkey with the vessel Nautical Geo, using the Eastern Mediterranean Pipeline Project as an excuse, in addition to the drilling activity started in the so-called 10th parcel and the exploration licenses it granted in the so-called 5th parcel.

This project, for which the USA has long withdrawn its support, is a project that has no feasibility and was put forward with political motives to exclude both us and Turkey.

On this occasion, we invite the Greek Cypriot side to abandon the actions that increase the tension, to show common sense and to positively evaluate the cooperation proposal we made in 2019.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office