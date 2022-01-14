BRS News: Latest Covid-19 Decisions and Booster Jabs

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members on 9th January 2022.

Following statements from the Government, it has become clear that the majority of ‘new’ infections are as a result of a return to face to face education. This is one of the reasons for the following information being released.

SUMMARY OF COVID-19 DECISIONS

The Higher Committee for Infectious Diseases on Friday updated the Covid-19 measures and restrictions in place.

According to the latest decisions, fully vaccinated persons who have come into direct contact with an individual who has tested positive for Covid-19 will be allowed to resume their daily activities without the need to isolate by wearing a face mask.

These individuals will be required to monitor themselves for symptoms.

The contact will be required to carry out a rapid test on the 5th day if he or she has not developed any symptoms .

However, the individual will be required to carry out a rapid test earlier should they develop symptoms before the 5th day.

The isolation period for unvaccinated persons or those persons who have not completed their vaccine regimen has been reduced to seven days.

These unvaccinated persons will be required to carry out a PCR test on the 7th day.

The isolation period for persons who have tested positive for Covid-19 has been reduced to 7 days.

The person will undergo a PCR test on the 7th day after testing positive.

If the person continues to test positive their isolation period will be extended to 14 days.

ADDITIONAL BOOSTER JABS

After the Omicron variant was also seen in our country, the “Vaccination Table” was updated by the Contagious Diseases Vaccine Committee.

According to the table, 3 months after the 4th dose , the 5th dose of Biontech vaccines will be available to people over 65 years of age. After having the first dose of vaccine as Sinovac, if, over the age of 65, Biotech vaccine is recommended again 3 months after the 4th dose.

In addition, people who had Covid-19 disease before their vaccinations were completed or without any vaccine were asked to start vaccinating 1 month after the date of becoming negative.

