A Friendly Draw for Esentepe against Türk Ocak

By Richard Beale…..

Esentepe and Super League club Türk Ocak fought out a draw in this entertaining friendly game on a cold, cloudy, January afternoon.

Details; ESENTEPE KKSK 2 TÜRK OCAĞI LIMASOL 2

Wednesday, January 12: Friendly Match: Erdal Barut Stadium.

There were two new faces in the Esentepe squad for this match, starting was striker İSMAİL DEMİR, 34, who has come from Türkish club Ankara Demirspor, he has played in the TRNC before with Doğancı and Lapta a few seasons ago. Esentepe are looking at Ismail in view of signing him for the second half of the season – Ismail who is quick at direct had a lively game. Another player they are looking at due to the Esentepe goalkeeper crisis is ŞAHIN YANAROĞLU from Gönyeli, who played the second half and made a number of crucial saves. As I write this Esentepe have just signed Şahın on loan to the end of the season.

Türk Ocak have changed their Coach in the last week with Ahmet Dedekorut taking charge also they have recently transferred 4 experienced players in the last couple of days, Bilal, Remzi, Mustafa Avcı, and top scorer Candy Agbane. So it was a youngish Türk Ocak that started the match, I was impressed by them they played some attractive football, especially their short passing game in triangles. To be honest, they should have won this match easily, they were guilty of poor finishing or foiled by good goalkeeper saves or just plain bad luck. Esentepe battled well themselves with some determined and dogged play.

The match being a friendly was played in good spirits, well controlled by referee Yusuf Atlar in at times inclement conditions.

Türk Ocak missed a glorious chance to take an early lead when Turgut Berke found himself in acres of space but shot over the bar from a great position.

Trial list Ismail for Esentepe soon proved a threat bringing the goalkeeper to his knees in the 5th minute with a low shot.

Esentepe took the lead in the 16th minute with a fluke goal a hard clearance went off EMRE MUTLU and completely wrong-footed the goalkeeper and into the net. 1-0.

The score was evened up in the 21st minute when Türk Ocak were awarded a fortuitous penalty after the referee adjudged that a grounded Okan Kibar had brought down Ali Avcısoyu. IBRAHIM KARADAL convected the penalty sending Tuğrul the wrong way. 1-1.

Türk Ocak had settled down after a shaky start, Ibrahim set up Eren but he shot over from a great position.

Not to be done a superb last ditched tackle by Ismet robbed Deniz after he had been put through by a précised Hüseyin Deynekli through ball.

Okan Kibar kicked off the Esentepe goal-line after another Türk Ocak fast break that sliced through the home defence.

Türk Ocak then took the lead in the 38th minute when a brilliant short inter-passing move waltzed through the Esentepe defence ended with ALI AVCISOYU shooting past Tuğrul. 1-2.

Türk Ocak continued to threaten in the 41st minute Ali Avcısoyu had a shot that cannoned off the Esentepe bar. HALF TIME : 1-2

Both teams made a number of changes during the break with Türk Ocak continuing to look the most dangerous team. It wasn’t all one way with Esentepe though were hanging in there with Deniz Kıbar particularly working hard.

Ismail and Deniz both had shooting chances going just wide.

Esentepe determination paid off and DENİZ KIBAR was rewarded for his endeavour to fire in a close range shot near the Türk Ocak right hand post.

A good entertaining match for the sprinkling of spectators who turned up to brave the cold. For the players a good workout – much better than training. FULL TIME SCORE: 2-2