TRNC Presidency: Turkish Cypriots continue common ground works

TRNC Presidency: “The Turkish Cypriot side will continue to contribute to the common ground works based on legitimate rights, realism and sustainability”.

The Presidency made a statement regarding the “Drafts on Periodic Reports” of the UN Secretary-General.

In the statement it was noted that President Ersin Tatar supports and continues to support the proposal of UN Secretary General to appoint a new “Personal Envoy” to replace Lute, and he pointed out that the negative attitude of the Greek Cypriot side on this issue blocked the efforts.

It was also pointed out in the statement that in his last two reports the UN Secretary General did not include the fact that Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots have equal inherent rights in the Goodwill Mission Report dated 9th July 2021, and was said “We think this is an unfortunate step back and we would like to underline that it does not serve to provide the necessary equivalence for a sustainable reconciliation.”



TRNC Public Information Office