Altun praises Tatar’s messages to the International Community

Turkey’s Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun stated that TRNC President Ersin Tatar has given a strong and clear message to the international community that Turkey supports a two-state solution in Cyprus.

Altun noted that President Ersin Tatar took part in the Turkic Council Media Forum which took place two weeks before the Turkic Council meeting and that he explained to the participants why Cyprus is important for the Turkic world.

Stating that President Tatar gave the message that the TRNC is the bastion of the Turkish world in the Eastern Mediterranean, Altun added that with this strong message given, an important gain has been achieved in terms of the recognition of the TRNC and that Turkey has a clear position on the two-state solution in Cyprus has been brought to international platforms.

Altun also pointed out that it was decided to transform the Turkic Council into the Organization of Turkic States at the meeting of Heads of State of the Turkic Council and underlined that this is a very critical decision.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office