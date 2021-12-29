Derek Brown: Rest in Peace

Readers mail….

Ralph Kratzer…TFR…..

The Foreign Residents in the TRNC (TFR) recently announce the sad passing of their longtime member Derek Brown and we are sharing below details of the funeral arrangements.

It fills me with great sadness that, at the end of the year, we have to say goodbye to a longstanding TFR-member and popular personality of our expat community…

The Funeral for Derek Brown will take place in Lapta International Cemetery at 11.00 am on Thursday 30th December.

The Family requested flowers only, but donations if desired instead of flowers can be made to the Tulips Cancer Charity.

There will be a final farewell after the funeral at Blue Song restaurant in Lapta…

Ralph Kratzer