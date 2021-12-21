BRS News: Travelling to TRNC via south Cyprus

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

Another good reason to fly into ERCAN

TRAVELLING TO THE TRNC VIA THE RoC

Passengers arriving from the UK will be required to have a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before boarding their flight.

Upon arrival in the Republic of Cyprus they will be given a PCR test at their own expense (19 Euros). They will then have to self-isolate upon arrival in Cyprus until they receive confirmation of their negative result.

This measure has been implemented from Saturday 18th December and will be reviewed on January 6th, 2022.

The ministry said that this was due to the rapid increase in cases of the Omicron variant in the United Kingdom.

All passengers over the age of 12 arriving from the UK, from December 18, 2021, are obliged to remain in self-isolation in their place of residence until their PCR test result is issued. This concerns everyone, regardless of vaccination coverage or if they have recovered from Covid-19.

In case of a positive result, they must remain in strict self-isolation and await instructions from the epidemiological surveillance and infectious diseases control unit.

Upon their arrival, these passengers will be given five self-tests which they must use if their PCR test at the airport is negative. In case their self-test is positive, they must contact their GP in Cyprus to refer them for a PCR. If they do not have a GP in Cyprus, they must contact coordination.iatreiadygeias@moh.gov.cy by sending their details (full name, phone number, ID number, date of birth, and the district they are in) and a photo of their positive self-test.

Those who have had negative PCR at the airport and negative self-test results, must, 72 hours after their arrival, get a rapid test at the mobile units operated by the health ministry. They then need to go to www.eudcc.gov.cy and issue their test results which they must email to monada2@mphs.moh.gov.cy through the EUDCC website.

“It is recommended during the first days of arrival in the Republic of Cyprus to have limited contact, to observe personal protection measures (use of mask, hand hygiene, keeping distance) and to avoid any physical contact with people in vulnerable groups,” the health ministry said.

For those travellers entering the TRNC, they will require evidence of a negative PCR test.

UK CITIZENS DRIVING IN THE RoC

We have now had confirmation that UK citizens entering the RoC with a vehicle WILL ONLY be given a ONE DAY circulation pass (MOT form). Other Third Party Country nationals are NOT ALLOWED to take a vehicle into the RoC.

It is immaterial if you have previously obtained the document for a longer period and although the Insurance Companies will gladly sell you insurance cover for longer periods it will not be valid if you are found to have overstayed your ONE DAY.

