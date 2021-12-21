11 children martyred by the EOKA-B in 1974 have been buried

11 children who were martyred by the EOKA-B terrorist organization on 14th August, 1974 in Muratağa and Sandallar villages and whose identity was completed as a result of the excavations of the Missing Persons Committee, were buried with a state ceremony held in Muratağa-Sandallar Martyrdom on 20th December 2021.

The names and ages of the martyrs, the youngest being 3 and the oldest 17, are as follows:

Uğur Hasan (5), Özcan Hasan (3), Ersoy Hasan (12), Talat Mehmet Tavukçu (5), Mustafa Mehmet Tavukçu (10), Songül Mehmet (6), Mustafa Mehmet (17), Semral Mehmet (14), Hasan Mehmet (13), Savas Mehmet (11), Cengiz Topel Mehmet (10).

Source: TRNC Public Information Office