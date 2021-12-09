TRNC FA Cup First Round Draw has been made.

By Richard Beale…..

Last weekend the first round of the Kıbrıs Cup (equivalent to the FA Cup) has taken place.

Being the TRNC things are done differently here! as we know, with the Kıbrıs Cup all 16 Super League teams are automatically drawn against the League 1 teams. That means that the chances of an upset by a League 1 side against a Super League team is minimal . Yes, there will be some shock results, that is the beauty of all Cup matches but at the end of the first round, I shall be surprised if there are more than 2 League 1 teams in the hat for round 2.

My own village team Esentepe have been drawn away to Lefkoşa team Göçmenköy with the match to be played at the National Atatürk Stadium, our “bogey” stadium where we never win !- still its the Cup you never know.

The full draw is as follows, all matches to be played on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29th, kick off 2-00pm

Dark print Super League teams