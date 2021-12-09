Davut’s magic wand is still working for Esentepe

By Richard Beale…..

Davut Kansu magic wand continues to weave its spell as Esentepe steamrolled over a struggling Maraş side low on confidence and who finished the match with 9 men.

Details: MARAŞ GSK 2 ESENTEPE KKSK 4

Saturday, December 4, 2021: AKSA League 1; Maraş Necip Halil Kartal Stadium.

Esentepe new\old Technical Director Davut Kansu has now made it 2 wins out of 2 since his return to the Club. Maraş is not an easy place to come to and go away with 3 points, a small compact stadium, synthetic playing surface and normally a partisan crowd makes it a difficult venue for any visiting team. After winning their opening 3 matches, Maraş is on a wretched run collecting only 2 points out of a possible 27, hence a small crowd of around 70 people and so no loud noisy partisan fans. You can see where Maraş troubles lie their defence was cut to pieces by Esentepe who stormed into a 3 goal lead by the 18th minute. To their credit with nothing to lose Maraş went for broke and managed to pull 2 goals back until poor defending resulted in a fourth Esentepe goal plus 2 red cards for the home team.

Esentepe took an early lead in the 2nd minute after a good run down the left from Eser saw his cross swept home by HÜSEYİN DEYNEKLİ to score his first goal of the season. It was great to see Hüseyin open his account for the season as he has been the main source of Esentepe winning penalties this season without scoring himself. 0-1

Happy Esentepe footballers celebrating goals !

9 minutes and he doubled his tally for the season with Maraş defence gone missing HÜSEYİN DEYNEKLİ poked the ball past Cenkay left hand side. 0-2

Maraş defence committed “Hari- Kari” again in the 18th minute when a terrible pass out of defence by goalkeeper Cenkay went straight to Hüseyin Deynekli who could have gone on and completed his hat trick but instead he un selflessly passed to ESER KAN to score 0-3. Esentepe could not believe their luck with comical defending by Maraş the game really was all over. However, they suffered a blow in the 35th minute when forward Deniz Kibar went down injured and was carried off on a stretcher and was replaced by Ege Can Açıkportalı. (Deniz suffered a hamstring injury).

Esentepe continued to dominate a great run down the left by Eser took defenders with him enabling him to get in a cross that Hüseyin Deynekli looking for his third goal shot wide.

The Hüseyin/Eser combination was causing havoc among the Marağ defence Hüseyin went on a run before sending over a cross that Eser just outside the area fired over. HALF TIME SCORE: 0-3

Maraş Coach Izzet Kaçmaz must have really laid into his team during the break. A fired up and determined Maraş took to the field with at last the home side putting pressure on the visitors. Mustafa Inanç free kick from outside the box saw the Esentepe keeper Onur dive to his right to push the ball away for a corner.

The goal that would give Maraş some hope came in the 54th minute following a free kick and poor marking by Esentepe giving ALİ ÇİL a chance to beat Onur with a close range header. 1-3

Ex Esentepe striker Hüseyin Özçelik who had been given little room by his “man marker” Gürkan started to employ his box of tricks, flicks etc and he won a penalty in the 58th as Gürkan upended him in the box. HÜSEYİN ÖZÇELiK picked himself up and scored from the resultant penalty. 2-3

Maraş clearly had Esentepe rattled as they pressed forward for the equaliser with Mehmet Cavuş and Mustafa Invanç starting to make their presence felt in the middle of the park. Just when they looked like they would get something from the match they shot themselves in the foot within the space of a mad 10 minute spell. In the 62nd minute a long Esentepe ball saw HÜseyin Deynekli outpace Eray Akten and a clear path on goal, however, the Maraş defender cynically brought the speedy Esentepe forward down just outside the box, given referee Serhan Simsek no option but to send him off.

They lost another defender Mustafa Zorba sent off for an incident I didn’t see. With Maraş down to 9 men and their defence not existent, Esentepe found themselves with a 3 on 1 break in the 69th minute led by Ege, Hüseyin and Eser, eventually, it would lead to ESER KAN to score. 2-4.

Esentepe had now drawn out the Maraş sting and the visitors looked dangerous on breaks and saw the match out with no more scares. FULL TIME SCORE: 2-4

SUMMING UP: A deserved win for Esentepe they could have and should have scored more. “Man of the Match” HÜSEYİN DEYNEKLİ tormented Maraş defenders on both wings and through the middle and he thoroughly deserved his two goals. He is beginning to build up a good understanding with Eser Kan who again had a good match and after 3 years out of the game is slowly finding his old form. Ilyas Niyazi in midfield again gave a energetic performance and was behind a lot of Esentepe’s moves.

