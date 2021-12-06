Disabled Association’s Basketball Team Plays Levent College

To mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Levent College hosted a basketball match with the Cyprus Turkish Orthopedically Disabled Association’s Basketball Team. The students in the team played in a wheelchair with their legs tied. This event helped create greater awareness both for the players and the audience.

In their speeches, Günay Kibrit, President of the Cyprus Turkish Association of Orthopedic Disabled People, and Ahmet Akdeniz, President of the TRNC Sports Federation for the Disabled, emphasized that “disability brings difficult living conditions both for the individuals and their families, and we should do our best to make life easier for them.”

The aim of the event was to help the students empathize and support the notion of equality for everyone in society.

Source: Levent College

Click here to hear news and reviews from Northern Cyprus