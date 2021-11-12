“Republic Exhibition of Fine Arts” will open on 17th November

As part of the 15th November Republic Day activities, a series of exhibitions have been organised by the Near East University (NEU).

The opening of the “Republic Exhibition of Fine Arts”, which will include works of art specially prepared by the faculty members of the Near East University Faculty of Fine Arts for the Cyprus Museum of Modern Arts, will be held on Wednesday 17th November at 09.30 at the NEU Faculty of Communication Exhibition Hall.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office