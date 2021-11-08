Girne Municipality cleaning works in the Ancient Harbour continue

Cleaning Works initiated by Girne Municipality in the Ancient Harbour continue, where more and more problems are experienced day by day due to multi-headedness and confusion of authorities,

The cleaning works started in Girne Ancient Harbour, which was taken from the jurisdiction of Girne Municipality 9 years ago, are continued by the cleaning teams. The outer walls of Girne Castle were cleared of grass and trees.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that the cleaning works will continue in the coming days and that the elements causing pollution will be removed. Güngördü noted that the Municipality of Girne will carry out inspection and cleaning every day in the Historic Ancient Port, which is the apple of the eye of the city and the country.

Güngördü said, “We are ready to cooperate with the Ministry of Tourism and all other stakeholders in order to improve and bring the Ancient Port, which is a very important value and symbol for our country and our city, to a much better condition.”

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality