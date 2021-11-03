Tulips Pink October Events Roundup

Readers mail ….

From Sue Tilt ……. Tulips ….

Hi,

Pink October has more or less come to an end now, we are still collecting money in so are unable to give out a figure of what has been raised this month but will do so as soon as possible.

There have been 3 events for Tulips these last few days:

M&M Bingo Results

Thank you to both Mary Fedayi & Marion Stuart who put together a Pink Bingo in aid of Tulips Pink October at the Pia Bella, Girne.

Our thanks also go to Jane Warr, Mary’s daughter, who brought over a ‘mountain’ of bingo books that were kindly donated to Tulips!

A fabulous 1,540TL was raised, thank you to everyone involved from our sponsors and to those of you who attended!

Art & Craft Fair at Joya Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy

Were we all lucky yesterday (Sunday) or what?

All the stall holders gathered under the pergolas around the pool, the staff put up plastic sheeting to help keep off the rain once it arrived however …… It never rained and it turned out to be a beautiful day!

Thank you to Sue Taylor, Neil Taylor and Ren W Brannigan for all your support.

The day was made even more special with Tulips receiving a fantastic 6,276TL!

Thank you to Evergreen Developments who once again sponsored and provided the amazing prizes for the raffle, thank you to the stall holders and thank you to everyone who visited the market.

Meryem’s Hotel Pink Afternoon Teas in aid of Tulips

A huge thank you to Meryem Guceri for arranging the pink afternoon teas during October.

Meryem donated 20TL per tea to Tulips plus we raised some money on one of the Tulips Marmite jars that had been donated back to Tulips.

The winner of the jar of Tulips Marmite was Sara Dale. Thank you to everyone who took part.

An amazing 4,160TL was raised!

Thank you Meryem and everyone who supported this by joining in the afternoon tea.

Meryem’s Hotel is going to continue to support afternoon teas …. details to follow.

Auriana Stevens – 12 back to back marathons

I, Sue Tilt, am writing this on a personal level as well as for Tulips.

I have this mad crazy friend, Auriana Stevens, who wondered what walking challenge she could do for Pink October, remember this is one of the Blister Sisters who walked 200km for Tulips in 2019.

We came up with this bright idea of walking the equivalent of 12 marathons back to back throughout pink month.

I am so very, very proud of her because she has absolutely smashed her challenge and ended up walking the equivalent of 15 marathons and 7.275kms!!!!

Well done Auriana, that is amazing. The amount raised will be announced later when all the money is in.

If anyone wishes to still sponsor Auriana they can catch her on the Lambousa Market on Saturday or send her or Tulips a private message.

In addition to that Auriana does have a justgiving page for those of you who are further afield and wish to support her, just click on the following link:

https://www.justgiving.com/cro…/auriana12marathonchallenge

Halloween Night at Veni Vici

Last night (31st October) Tulips had their last Pink October 2021 event at Veni Vici for Halloween.

It was a fantastic night so thank you Veni Vici for going the extra mile for Tulips, to SVG Consultancy Ltd for your donation, to the sponsors of the raffle prizes, to Louise and Irene for decorating the restaurant in an amazing style and to everyone who took part in such a spectacular way. The photographs attached are testament to the effort many put into their outfits.

Our final thanks go to Auriana Stevens for making a fantastic halloween selfie frame!

You all raised a fabulous 5,580TL

Many thanks

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)