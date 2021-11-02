Welcome 3 Points for Esentepe

By Richard Beale …..

At last there are some smiles in Esentepe as the team recorded their first home win of the season, in a bruising “local derby” over struggling Görneç who are still awaiting their first win of the season.

Result: ESENTEPE KKSK 3 GÖRNEÇ KSK 0

Sunday October 31: AKSA LEAGUE 1: Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

It might have been Halloween night but there were few scares and thrills to frighten a modest crowd of around 125 who came to witness this match in the first half.

Esentepe were hit by injuries to Eser, Şükrü, Hüseyin Ermış and Ilyas forcing Coach Kılıç Ali into making changes from the team that fought so valiantly last week against Gençlik Gücü. There was a welcome return to Goalkeeper Onur Özbingul, after injury, replacing his deputy Osman Erdoğan who had done very well in the 3 games he played.

The first half was poor a “typical derby match” frantic, hectic, robust challenges with referee Hüseyin Özkan working overtime blowing his whistle.

Match action Esentepe in red

Esentepe first goal came in the 16th minute from the penalty spot after Hüseyin Deynekli was brought down in the box by Hacı Durdu, following good work by Devran. The vastly experienced EMEK KIRILMAZ converting the penalty. 1-0

Their were very little goal chances with the game’s most skilful player on the pitch Görneç’s midfield general Abdurrahman Bengi being closely shackled by Esentepe’s Tuğra Kılıç was unable to have any influence on the match. HALF TIME SCORE: 1-0.

Esentepe scored an early second half goal and it was a first for DENIZ KIBAR returning to the Club this season and it was a typical Deniz goal, picking up a pass from Emek on the left just outside the box he fired in an unstoppable shot past the Görneç goalkeeper Hasan 2-0.

Görneç defence pressing high to catch the Esentepe forwards offside were struggling to cope with the speed of Deniz, Ege and Hüseyin Deynekli. They were caught by a quick break in the 51st minute Ege spotting Hüseyin’s run, the speedy forward sent a powerful shot over Hasan’s bar. All afternoon the 17 year forwards running caused Görneç’s defence problems.

Görneç goalkeeper Hasan Bilal is beaten twice by Esentepe’s DENIZ KIBAR

Görneç to their credit kept on trying and created their best two chances of the match in a 5 minute spell. Firstly in the 55th minute Abdurrahman found himself with a good shooting opportunity but his shot was blocked by the onrushing Onur. Two minutes later the big goalkeeper was leaping to left to push away a Barış header for a corner.

Esentepe made the game safe in the 60th minute when a superb through ball from Salih found DENIZ KIBAR clear and he finished clinically for his second goal. 3-0.

The shackles were off now and Esentepe could play some relaxed football and give the Esentepe Coach the opportunity to make changes from the bench. 16 year old Salih Karal was showing some fine touches up in midfield, and looks a player for the future.

In the final minutes Hüseyin went on a good run on the left before crossing to substitute Kemal to bring a fine reflex diving save from Hasan.

This match, though on occasions was very robust, was played in good spirit unfortunately there was an incident right at the end that spoilt the match. Esentepe’s substitute Mustafa Soytürk was involved in a horrific collision with his own teammate Semih and Görneç’s Necati, immediately both sets of players urgently summoned on medical staff. Everyone was concerned for Mustafa who looked to have lost consciousness, while he was receiving urgent treatment a melee amongst some players broke out but it was quickly defused but not before referee Hasan produced yellow cards and sent off Şükrü, who was not even playing! Eventually Mustafa was carried on a stretcher, he looked badly shaken and eventually would be taken to Hospital for a check up.

SUMMING UP : Not a classic match but 3 vital points for Esentepe which gives them a little breathing space and distance from the teams below them. Next Saturday’s match against another struggling team Düzkaya is agaın a vital match. For Görneç it looks like it will be a long hard season ahead of them, they have another vital 6 point match next Sunday when they entertain bottom club Bostancı.