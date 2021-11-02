Digital Travel Documents required for entry into the TRNC

The Decisions of the Communicable Diseases High Committee

The Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee announced that people who will enter the country must create a Digital Travel Document as of yesterday (1st November).

According to the statement made by the Committee, as of 06:00am yesterday, people who will enter the country by air-sea routes and using land border crossings from outside the island must fill out their Digital Travel Documents and create their records before their journey.

In the statement, it was stated that people who will enter the country by air-sea routes and using the land border gates from outside the island during the period between 1st November and 8th November, will be able to enter the TRNC by completing the Passenger Entry Form at the web address ‘adapass.gov.ct.tr’ before travelling.

To create a Digital Travel Document:

Download the Stay Safe application from Apple Store or Android Market to your smart devices, then create a Digital Travel Document.

Those who do not have a smart device must fill out the Digital Travel Document at www.guvendekalkktc.com. They must keep the completed form with them when they enter the country, either digitally or as a printout.

People who will enter our country and who do not need to go into quarantine according to the country entry criteria, will create a Digital Travel Document from the “Travel Code Transactions” section within the “Stay Safe Application”.

People who have to go into quarantine according to the country entry criteria and who can provide a residential address in our country, will create a Digital Travel Document from the “Wristband Transactions” section within the “Stay Safe Application” (except those under 12 years old).

People who do not provide a residential address in our country and who will stay in central quarantine (5-14 days) in designated central quarantine hotels according to the colour codes of the country they come from, will create a Digital Travel

Document from the “Travel Code Transactions” section within the “Stay Safe Application”.

It was also noted in the statement that the citizens of the Republic of Turkey can upload their HES codes, vaccination documents and PCR test results to the Digital Travel Document and added that the people who will enter the country can save their vaccination documents and PCR test results by using the cameras of their devices to scan the QR code on the vaccination documents and PCR test results with the QR reader in the application.

Passengers must keep the uploaded PCR and vaccine information with them digitally or as a printout, as they will be checked upon entry to the TRNC.

Creating a Digital Travel Document will be required for people aged 6 years and over.

Wristbands are not fitted to people under 12 years of age for the purpose of quarantine. People who will enter quarantine will go to their stipulated address of residence, with their own vehicles either alone or accompanied by a driver. People who do not comply with the quarantine rules at their address of residence will be sent to central quarantine and will be required to pay the quarantine fees themselves.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office