Sevil Emirzade presents her new book to Mayor Nidai Güngördü

Author Sevil Emirzade presented her book entitled “Good Luck Cyprus’ Old Stories with Blue Shutters-Let the New ones be Written with Friendship” to Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü in advance of the book promotion event that will take place on Tuesday, 2nd November 2021 at 15:00 at the Girne Municipality Art Gallery together with a mini-concert by Soprano Demetra Mustafaoğlu.

The book will be published in 4 languages ​​(Turkish, English, German, Greek).

Reminding us that Sevil Emirzade has made great contributions to the literary life of the country both as an educator and as a writer, Güngördü thanked Emirzade for both her visit to him and the book presentation. Güngördü pointed out that a writer’s creativity is also a responsibility.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality