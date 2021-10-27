Girne Municipality Social Life Centre Craft Workshops organised

Girne Municipality Social Life Centre is presenting three different workshops in co-operation with Konya Metropolitan Municipality in the next three days.

The courses given by teachers from Konya Metropolitan Municipality Vocatio nal Courses (KOMEK).

The first workshop was held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, between 14:00-19:00.

The workshops to be held at the Art Gallery will continue with the Filography Workshop on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, and the Jewellery Design Workshop on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

There were a limited number of places.

Source: (Turkish) Girne Municipality