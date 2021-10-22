Susie’s Quiz results for 21st October at the Balti House, Esentepe

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….
It was another packed fun night with 7 teams at the Balti House, Esentepe on Thursday 21st October for Susie’s Quiz.
The rounds were: A Tabletop, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, The Danger Zone, Music, Brainiacs round, and the Impossible Question.
The results were
- 1st Tyke That
- 2nd The Shebells
- 3rd Dunne and Dusted
- 4th Swedish 4 Play
- 5th Who Cares
- 6th 3 Amigos
- The Famous Lemon went to The Losers
Thank you all for joining us and making it a fun night and we will be back next Thursday night at 8pm so please book your table as it gets very busy.
Safe journey to those going back home from sunny North Cyprus.
Thank you to The Balti House for hosting us as always .
Until Next Week……
Keep Safe
SUSIE Q xxxx
Categories: Entertainment, Social news
Leave a Reply