Susie’s Quiz results for 21st October at the Balti House, Esentepe

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

It was another packed fun night with 7 teams at the Balti House, Esentepe on Thursday 21st October for Susie’s Quiz.

The rounds were: A Tabletop, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, The Danger Zone, Music, Brainiacs round, and the Impossible Question.

The results were

1st Tyke That

2nd The Shebells

3rd Dunne and Dusted

4th Swedish 4 Play

5th Who Cares

6th 3 Amigos

The Famous Lemon went to The Losers

Thank you all for joining us and making it a fun night and we will be back next Thursday night at 8pm so please book your table as it gets very busy.

Safe journey to those going back home from sunny North Cyprus.

Thank you to The Balti House for hosting us as always .

Until Next Week……

Keep Safe

SUSIE Q xxxx

