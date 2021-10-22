Entertainment

Susie’s Quiz results for 21st October at the Balti House, Esentepe

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

It was another packed fun night with 7 teams at the Balti House, Esentepe on Thursday 21st October for Susie’s Quiz.

The rounds were: A Tabletop, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, The Danger Zone, Music, Brainiacs round, and the Impossible Question.

The results were

  • 1st    Tyke That
  • 2nd   The Shebells
  • 3rd    Dunne and Dusted
  • 4th    Swedish 4 Play
  • 5th    Who Cares
  • 6th  3 Amigos
  • The Famous Lemon went to The Losers

Thank you all for joining us and making it a fun night and we will be back next Thursday night at 8pm so please book your table as it gets very busy.

Safe journey to those going back home from sunny North Cyprus.

Thank you to The Balti House for hosting us as always .

Until Next Week……

Keep Safe

SUSIE Q  xxxx

