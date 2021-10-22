Girne Art Gallery book launch of The Thursday Artists

Heidi Trautmann and Işık Bookstore were with art lovers at the book launch that took place at the Girne Municipality Art Gallery on Tuesday, 19th October 2021 at 16.00,

Heidi Trautmann said; “Cypriots and painters of other nationalities, who spent most of their lives on this island, left their mark on Cypriot soil in a way. Shoes, the path they walk together. They were symbols of friendship, work and the way to be admired. Heidi Trautmann thought that those who have left this life in the course of time should not be forgotten. Engaging in art is an impulse as old as humanity itself, as well as the impulses to reproduce and hunt. It is a vital educational tool that fully develops the human five senses of sight, hearing, touch, taste, and smell,” she said.

During the book launch, a photo show was held in memory of our art group members such as Anne Hughes, Margaret H. Goulding-Bosworth, Marilyn Bosworth, Muriel Clutten, Monika Ottow, Michael Raine, Ruth Smith, who passed away in the last two years.

Güngördü: “The Importance of Artistic and Cultural Activities is increasing day by day”

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that they always support artistic and cultural activities and stated that books have a great impact on carrying culture to the future.

Güngördü thanked Heidi Trautmann for her contributions to the country and the city in artistic and cultural terms and wished her continued success.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality