Three Craft Workshops offered by Girne Municipality and Komek

Girne Municipality Social Life Center and Konya Metropolitan Municipality are jointly offering three workshops between November 2021 and January 2022. Registration continues for the Jewelry Design, Paper Relief and Filography Workshops. Training will be provided by Konya Metropolitan Municipality Vocational Training Courses (KOMEK) trainers.

The “Colour to Colour” Jewelry Design Workshop starts on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Girne Municipality Art Gallery. The “Forty Kat Art” Paper Relief Workshop on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 and the “Cak Bi Art” Filography Workshop on Thursday, October 28, 2021 all run between 14.00 and 19.00 hours.

Only a limited number of participants will be accepted. and 0 (392) 815 15 08 can be called to obtain information and to register.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü recalled that he met Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Uğur İbrahim Altay at the K. T. Union of Municipalities Committee in Konya four months ago and that the cooperation between the two municipalities continues with this project. Güngördü stated that their aim is to bring people in the city and in our country together with different handicrafts training and techniques, and said, “We want to contribute and encourage our people to create with experience sharing and new artistic – cultural activities and handicrafts.” Güngördü noted that with the courses and workshops organised, opportunities will be provided in areas such as obtaining a profession, professional development and skill development.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality