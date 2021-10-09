Readers Mail

Susie’s Quiz results 7th October at the Balti House, Esentepe

By on ( Leave a comment )

Readers mail ….
Susie L Ford … Quiz master ….

It was a packed venue for Susie’s quiz night at the Balti House, Esentepe on Thursday 7th October.

We had a Table Top on What am I, The Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, The Music Round, Brainiacs round, The Letter round, this week was Animals and the impossible question.

The results were ,

  • 1st      Tyke That
  • 2nd     The Tykettes
  • 3rd      Dunne and Dusted
  • 4th      Who Cares
  • 5th      The Shebells
  • 6th       Swedish 4 play
  • 7th       The Socialites
  • And the famous Susie lemon went to East Angles.
  • A few famous SHUT YA GOBS went out too.

A big thank you to the Balti House, Esentepe for great service and really good food and thank you for hosting us.

Thank you all  for joining us as always, and we couldn’t do our jobs without you.

KEEP SAFE, and until next week.

SUSIE XXX

 

 

 

Categories: Readers Mail, Reviews

Tagged as: , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.