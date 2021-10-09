Susie’s Quiz results 7th October at the Balti House, Esentepe

Readers mail ….

Susie L Ford … Quiz master ….

It was a packed venue for Susie’s quiz night at the Balti House, Esentepe on Thursday 7th October.

We had a Table Top on What am I, The Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, The Music Round, Brainiacs round, The Letter round, this week was Animals and the impossible question.

The results were ,

1st Tyke That

2nd The Tykettes

3rd Dunne and Dusted

4th Who Cares

5th The Shebells

6th Swedish 4 play

7th The Socialites

And the famous Susie lemon went to East Angles.

A few famous SHUT YA GOBS went out too.

A big thank you to the Balti House, Esentepe for great service and really good food and thank you for hosting us.

Thank you all for joining us as always, and we couldn’t do our jobs without you.

KEEP SAFE, and until next week.

SUSIE XXX