By Chris Elliott….

It was interesting to see that local restauranter, Imtiaz Ahmed Toor of Al Shaheen Restaurant in Karakum, Girne, had gained recognition for his business and the TRNC by being interviewed by Atif Butt in the videos below one of which was broadcast by Sky 743 Television.

Atif Butt is a Correspondent for 92 News HD Plus and lives in Istanbul.

Interview with a very happy English speaking visitor.