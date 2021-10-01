John Aziz Kent reviews the Cyprob issue and the only solution

Readers mail…

From John Aziz Kent ….

My Dear friends of CyprusScene, Margaret Sheard and Chris Elliott.

I would like to say a big thank you for the support you have been giving for a long time in your website and online e-newspaper (Cyprus Scene) to our TRNC President, Mr. Ersin Tatar and also to Turkey’s President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan so that they can explain Greek/Greek Cypriot propaganda which contains all the self created Greek atrocities supported by their famous blame-games and greed instead of the Truth hence the continuing Cyprus Tragedies that brought us, the Turkish side, to a point of no alternative but to ask for two Independent Separate States.

These then can live side by side in peace that can also bring long uninterrupted peace for the whole region and of course between Greece and Turkey too so Tourism and Trade between them can thrive with my respect and thanks to CyprusScene and the whole world for their understanding and support.

Hopefully commonsense and the Truth will at long last prevail for a final realistic and fair agreement provided the UN, EU and the USA will support the Truth

Best wishes

John Aziz Kent

Honorary President of the Turkish Cypriot Hoteliers Association