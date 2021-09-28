TRNC President Ersin Tatar said we will not give up our State

President Ersin Tatar, upon entering the UN building, when asked about the Greek Cypriot leader’s statement rejecting the two State settlement, said:

“There have been two separate States in Cyprus for the past 60 years, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the north of Cyprus and the Republic of Cyprus in the south, which turned into a Greek state.

After this point, no one can give up their 60-year-old state. We will not give up our State.”

Source: Presidency of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus