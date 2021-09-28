President Tatar at trilateral meeting hosted by Antonio Guterres

Following the conclusion of the tripartite luncheon in New York, President Ersin Tatar said that he has reaffirmed the Turkish Cypriot position on the need to have “sovereign equality” as a basis for the way forward.

President Ersin Tatar, asked by the press as to his evaluation of the informal meeting which was hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and which was also attended by Greek Cypriot Leader Nicos Anastasiades, said: “It was just a lunch and we discussed everything we could. We trust that the Secretary General will be able to explore the ideas. Because our position is, as I have been saying all along, that our inherent right is our sovereign equality to be recognised, and then we can open the way forward.”

Asked as to when the next step will be taken, the President replied: “The Cyprus problem has been continuing for years so we are not in hurry. What we have to do is to preserve our position and safeguard the interests of the Turkish Cypriot people. We are using the opportunity to discuss the way forward.”

President Ersin Tatar, who is being accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, Special Representative M. Ergün Olgun and Advisor Osman Ertuğ, will return to the TRNC on the 28th September).

Source: Presidency of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus