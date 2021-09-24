Tatar: We will patiently promote a two sovereign states solution

President Ersin Tatar emphasised that he would patiently continue to explain the policy based on two sovereign states and demanded from the international community to approach it with an open mind.

According to the statement made by the TRNC Presidency, President Ersin Tatar, who is in New York, gave an interview to the Agency France Press (AFP) reporter yesterday (23rd September).

Stating that they have been struggling for the registration of our right to sovereign equality and equal international status from the very beginning, and that in this context, Turkish Cypriots already hold the right to have their own state, President Tatar said that this policy is also supported by Turkey, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and was emphasised again in his speech at the UN General Assembly.

Tatar stated that the Greek Cypriot/Greek authorities attacked the American Orthodox Archbishop, who attended the opening ceremony of the Turkish House, and Anastasiades and Miçotakis cancelled the appointments they made with the Archbishop, and such actions showed their hostility and intolerance. Giving examples from the history of Cyprus and the Cyprus issue, Tatar noted that the island had never been under the Greek administration and called on the international community to accept the realities in Cyprus.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office