Çavuşoğlu: Together we continue to defend national Cyprus cause

Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said “We will continue to defend our national cause Cyprus”.

Çavuşoğlu stressed during the meeting with the representatives of the Turkish community in the new Turkevi (Turkish House) in New York that in addition to Turkey’s Permanent Representation to the United Nations and the Consulate General in New York, the representative office of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will be located in the Turkish House building.

Çavuşoğlu thanked the TRNC President Ersin Tatar for attending the meeting with the Turkish community at the Türkevi and continued his words as follows:

“Today, together with you, under your leadership, under the leadership of our President and within the framework of the vision we have set forth, we are working in your interests to ensure that the rights of the Turkish Cypriots are not defeated, and I hope we will defend the rights of the Turkish Cypriots together until the end.

Everyone has to recognise the sovereignty of the TRNC and the rights granted by the 1960 constitution. In this direction, we, as Turkey, will continue to support your efforts as much as we can. We will carry out this process together.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office